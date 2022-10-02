After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”
The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in ways that may have tainted investigations, a detective wrote in documents requesting a judge’s approval to arrest the four-year BRPD veteran. Barrow, 27, is accused of circulating the identity of a person who reported a shooting to police, yielding death threats against that person. And Barrow allegedly sought payments in exchange for revealing the identity of a confidential informant to a suspect in a separate narcotics investigation, requiring the whistleblower to go into protective custody, arrest documents say.
Leaking a covert informant’s identity is viewed in law enforcement circles as one of the gravest transgressions an agent can make.
“If it’s not the cardinal sin, it’s one of them,” said Ashley Heiberger, a retired police captain in Pennsylvania who now works as a police practices expert. “If the information is such that the integrity of a case has been altered significantly, you’ve wasted a lot of investigative time and effort.
“But the fact that you betrayed the public trust and violated your oath is more significant,” he said.
Barrow’s attorney, Steven Moore, declined to comment on his case. Court records show that Barrow has bonded out of jail after he was booked Aug. 31 on counts of malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice.
His arrest is the latest scandal to emerge from Baton Rouge Police’s mechanisms for solving drug-related crimes at a time when the city is in the throes of a nationwide opioid crisis. Top brass imploded the agency’s embattled narcotics unit amid allegations of rampant corruption, including that detectives planted drugs on suspects, stopped and searched Black people without cause and pushed prostitutes to complete drug buys.
The agency folded elements of the narcotics division into the street crimes unit, a BRPD spokesperson said. Chief of Police Murphy Paul has said that detectives still work with federal agencies to pursue drug-related criminals, and that he is urging an approach where detectives focus on arresting prominent dealers rather than users carrying small amounts of drugs.
Paul has asked for patience and public trust as the department continues to investigate the sprawling scandal. Yet a promised audit into the unit's failings has not yet become public.
“The audit for the narcotics office is complete and is under a final review,” BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said Thursday. “There have been multiple requests by other agencies for the audit and it is projected to be available to all within the next 30 days.”
Richmond Barrow was a member of neither the old narcotics division nor the existing street crimes unit, according to McKneely and the affidavit for Barrow’s arrest. Rather, he was part of BRPD’s so-called Street Crimes Auxiliary Team — a pool of officers who often assist agents assigned full-time to the newly meshed Narcotics and Street Crimes Unit, a detective wrote in Barrow’s affidavit.
“Affiant notes that Barrow knew about and had access to narcotics operations, investigations, investigative tools, and reports,” the detective, whose name is redacted from the affidavit, wrote in the document.
Barrow is accused of committing a number of violations spanning his work in uniform patrol and on the auxiliary team. In the case of a recent shooting investigated by uniform patrol officers and detectives, Barrow allegedly took a photo of a file in an internal police database — the “computer automated dispatch,” or CAD system — which showed the name and phone number belonging to a person who reported the shooting to police.
Barrow later shared the photo in a group text, the affidavit says.
Later, the person who reported the shooting told detectives that the suspected shooter had learned they were the person who made a complaint about the shooting to law enforcement. The complainant subsequently had to move after receiving death threats.
In an unrelated case, a suspect arrested in a narcotics probe told detectives that Barrow had identified to them a person working as a confidential informant in their case. The affidavit says the informant contacted law enforcement after receiving several death threats and had to be put under protective custody. Barrow solicited payments in exchange for providing that information, the affidavit says, an allegation Barrow denied in an interview with detectives.
Barrow is accused in yet another incident of calling an acquaintance to alert them that a BRPD unit was preparing to execute a search warrant on their home this past June, the affidavit says. The acquaintance, a family member of Barrow’s girlfriend, was romantically involved with the person under investigation by BRPD during the time they served the search warrants, the document alleges.
Phone records show Barrow contacted his girlfriend’s family member minutes before officers executed the first of three warrants and twice after they executed the next two warrants, all on the same day. All warrants were associated with the same case and involved the romantic partner of Barrow’s girlfriend’s family member, the affidavit says.
Barrow denied that the calls were meant to alert anyone of the impending search, detectives wrote later.
Heiberger, the police procedure expert from Pennsylvania, said the potential harm that can come from officers revealing investigatory information to the wrong parties is two-fold.
“Administratively, it’s a problem because if the case is weakened or even reduced to the point where a case can’t be brought, whatever amount of investigative resources you’ve committed are for nought,” he said. “There’s also the idea that a police officer who commits this kind of conduct has violated their oath, which is significant. And if that rises to a criminal level, it’s even worse.”
BRPD officials said at a press conference announcing the arrests that Barrow had resigned. Officials currently believe Barrow acted without the assistance of other officers, McKneely said.