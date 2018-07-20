Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Leslie Bishop, 38, 9005 Pecan Tree Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Stefan Bonvillian, 24, 2309 Livaccari, Violet, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Michael Boudy, 38, 6190 Panama Road, Sorrento, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license not in possession.
- Juan Gamez, 22, 12424 Shay Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, illegal use of a weapon, driver's license required, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and possession of marijuana.
- Kane Wiggins, 25, 10529 Durmast Drive, Greenwell Springs, fourth-offense DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/distribution/manufacturing of Schedule I drugs and possession/distribution/manufacturing of Schedule II drugs.