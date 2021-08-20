A Baton Rouge father was arrested Thursday night after investigators cited evidence he severely abused his infant child, who was found unresponsive — with brain injuries, apparent cigarette burns and numerous fractured ribs — and later died last week.
Leon Arnold, 36, pleaded guilty a decade ago in another child abuse case after his daughter was hospitalized with a broken leg, court records show. He now faces a count of first-degree murder in the recent death of his son.
Baton Rouge police launched an investigation after receiving reports of an unresponsive 3-month-old infant found inside a Scotlandville house Aug. 14. The child was hospitalized but later died.
Arnold initially told police he had put the baby down for a nap earlier that day, according to his arrest report. He often stayed home with the kids while their mom worked, police said.
An autopsy report for the baby showed severe bruising across his lower body and a broken tailbone, police said.
"The pathologist indicated that these injuries are consistent with being beaten or … struck against a hard object," the arrest report says. "Almost every rib in the ribcage had fractures in various stages of healing."
The pathologist also found signs the baby had been "shaken violently back and forth" in addition to blunt force trauma to the head, excessive swelling and bleeding on the brain. Doctors noted "fairly fresh" marks that resembled cigarette burns.
The death was ruled a homicide.
Police said Arnold was the primary caregiver and was responsible for the baby the day he went unresponsive.
Detectives also noted in their report that Arnold has a history of violence against children.
In the 2010 case, Arnold was arrested on second-degree cruelty to juveniles after his month-old daughter was hospitalized with a broken leg, court records show. Both parents initially denied knowing how the infant ended up injured, but Arnold later claimed he picked up the crying baby from her crib, then accidentally dropped her, causing her head to strike his knee. He said he grabbed her leg to prevent her from landing on the ground, according to police reports.
Arnold pleaded guilty in 2014 to one count of cruelty to juveniles and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, though it was not immediately clear how much time he actually served.
Court records show he was arrested again in 2016, accused of attacking another man with a bat and breaking his legs. That case was later dismissed.