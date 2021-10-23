A man who fatally shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself at their Pecan Tree Drive home is not expected to survive, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.

EBRSO says deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 7 pm. Friday to the 9200 block of Pecan Tree Drive — a residential street off Burbank Drive in South Baton Rouge.

When they arrived, they say they found 37-year-old Luz Botero Posada dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Carlos N. Plaza, 36, was found shot in the head but still alive, EBRSO says. He was transported to a nearby hospital but officials say he's not expected to survive, despite life-saving measures from East Baton Rouge EMS and St. George Fire.

EBRSO homicide detectives say they learned that Plaza and Posada had recently gone through a break-up.

Authorities say Plaza tried to get into the house, which belongs to a relative, through the front door. When that didn't work, detectives say, he got in through a bedroom window.