HAMMOND — A grass-cutting crew found a body along I-55 Tuesday morning that may have lain undiscovered for as many as 30 days, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
The workers found the corpse around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on the I-55 median near Exit 28 in Hammond, a sheriff's department spokesperson said in a press release.
The body remains unidentified.
Detectives said they saw no indications of trauma to the body, which was wearing male clothing, according to the press release.
The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner has begun investigating the identity of the body and the cause of death.