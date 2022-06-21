Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who strode into a Geismar business on a recent early morning wearing a baseball cap and pants tucked into his cowboy boots and allegedly stole more than $100,000 in computer software.
The burglar left the business on La. 30 in a light colored Ford Explorer with the stolen software and other items, deputies said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Deputies said they believe the man had a stolen employee key card and was able to enter the business without forced entry about 1 a.m. June 17.
The burglar was caught on surveillance cameras and the theft was reported about seven hours later, after the owners arrived for the workday, deputies said.
Anyone with information that can help in this investigation should the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Tipsters must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.