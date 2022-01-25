A man was arrested Monday for a killing that occurred seven years ago, documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department show.
Authorities arrested and booked Tolley Milton, 37, on second-degree murder in the shooting death of Cornell Cummings.
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Johnson Street just before midnight on Sept. 23, 2014, when they found Cummings suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
He was taken to a hospital and later a rehabilitation hospital but ultimately died of his injuries.
Detectives found several spent shell casings at the scene.
A witness identified Milton as the person who shot and killed Cummings, documents said.
Bail has been set at $1 million.