A man was arrested Monday for a killing that occurred seven years ago, documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department show.

Authorities arrested and booked Tolley Milton, 37, on second-degree murder in the shooting death of Cornell Cummings.  

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Johnson Street just before midnight on Sept. 23, 2014, when they found Cummings suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.

He was taken to a hospital and later a rehabilitation hospital but ultimately died of his injuries. 

Detectives found several spent shell casings at the scene. 

A witness identified Milton as the person who shot and killed Cummings, documents said.  

Bail has been set at $1 million.

