Baton Rouge crime scene
A Livingston Parish man shot an armed intruder at his home Monday morning, authorities say. 

Deputies were called to a report of unauthorized entry within the 12000 block of Hammack Road, south of Denham Springs, (map) around 6 a.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office said on Facebook. 

The homeowner and the intruder appeared to be acquaintances, deputies said. 

The intruder was taken to a hospital and the homeowner was not injured. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. 