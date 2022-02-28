A Livingston Parish man shot an armed intruder at his home Monday morning, authorities say.
Deputies were called to a report of unauthorized entry within the 12000 block of Hammack Road, south of Denham Springs, (map) around 6 a.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office said on Facebook.
The homeowner and the intruder appeared to be acquaintances, deputies said.
The intruder was taken to a hospital and the homeowner was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.