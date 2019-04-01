Two bodies were found inside an apartment near the LSU campus Monday afternoon, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene and investigating
The bodies were found about 1 p.m. in an apartment along Highland Road between Aster Street and West Roosevelt Street. Chustz said medical personnel were called to the 3000 block of Highland Road at 12:45 p.m.
No other details are available at this time.
This story will be updated.