A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in the November shooting that killed a 48-year-old woman in a home near City-Brooks Park, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Lathan Wheeler is accused of killing Sabrina Collins in a house in the 1300 block of East Washington Street.

Wheeler was booked into Parish Prison on second-degree murder.

