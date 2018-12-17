handcuffs.adv HS 001.JPG

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in the November shooting that killed a 48-year-old woman in a home near City-Brooks Park, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

Lathan Wheeler is accused of killing Sabrina Collins in a house in the 1300 block of East Washington Street.

Wheeler was booked into Parish Prison on second-degree murder. 

