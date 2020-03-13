Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband Thursday afternoon off Staring Lane in Baton Rouge.

Lindy Lane, 39, was arrested Thursday night in connection with the death of her husband, Sullivan Lane Jr.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the shooting was reported Thursday in the 500 block of Castle Kirk Drive. He said crews found 52-year-old Sullivan Lane Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds. Lane died at the scene.

Lindy Lane was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of manslaughter.

It was the fourth Baton Rouge homicide in the past two days and the 20th since Jan. 1 amid a spike in deadly gun violence across Louisiana's capital city.

