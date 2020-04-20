A Gonzales resident has died in a shooting Monday in Donaldsonville and another person has been taken into custody, an Ascension Parish Sheriff's spokesperson said.
The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at West 10th Street and Orange Street, said Allison Hudson, public information officer with the Sheriff's Office.
The victim, 22-year-old Dequan Riley, was found lying in the roadway, Hudson said.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies located a person of interest, who is currently in police custody, Hudson said. His identity has not yet been released.
The case continues under investigation, she said.