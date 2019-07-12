A Baton Rouge father has been arrested following the death of his 2-year-old daughter in a May 29 duplex fire, the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal reported.
Baton Rouge firefighters rescued both Antonio Williams, 27, and his daughter, Amirrah Williams, from the home in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street and transported them to a hospital. The toddler later died from smoke inhalation, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
After his daughter's death, Williams remained hospitalized through the middle of June, Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the Fire Marshal's Office, said in the news release.
An investigation later revealed from witness statements that Williams had left his daughter unattended and unsupervised in their home prior to the fire, Rodrigue said. Williams returned to the home after the fire began.
Williams was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of negligent homicide.
Rodrigue said the origins and cause of the fire remain undetermined at this time.