A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday in the home invasion and attempted murder of a 65-year-old man, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Thomas Conley, 28, of 1231 Laurel Street, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace.
The invasion took place on April 12 at a private residence in the 2600 block of Lydia Street near Louisiana State University campus.
According to the police report, Conley broke into the home and repeatedly attacked the man residing there with a metal pole.
The victim said he tried to defend himself with a bat but was quickly disarmed. Another person at the scene struck Conley with a pole, but the intruder didn't stop his attack and flee until a third person arrived and threatened him with a handgun.
The assault left the wounded man with multiple injuries on his head and body, including a fractured nose, the police report said.
Police located Conley Friday night at the Holiday Inn near College Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance. The person who made the complaint said Conley was beating on guest doors and yelling, and when he was asked to leave he began to harass guests in the lobby.