A New Orleans resident was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound after his car crashed into a tree in Baton Rouge, officials said Tuesday.
According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Hicks, deputies were dispatched to the Hidden Oaks at Siegen apartment complex on Industriplex Boulevard Friday in reference to a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, authorities found a vehicle that appeared to be leaving the complex with its hazard lights on when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver, identified as Nicholas Wesley, 20, of New Orleans, was found in the car's driver's seat and pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies also reported finding a gun and drugs inside the vehicle.
Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.