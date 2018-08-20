Baton Rouge police are attempting to identify the person who committed an armed robbery in the Mid City area one Monday morning in May.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Monday that the robbery occurred around 7 a.m. on May 21. He also released a photo of the suspect that appears to have been pulled from surveillance footage.
McKneely said the robber took the victim's personal belongings in the 700 block of Kenmore Avenue just off Government Street and then ran away.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.