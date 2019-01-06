A 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside of his apartment Saturday night in Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Anfernee James Holden was shot in the 4600 block of Burbank Drive around 9:50 p.m. Deputies say Holden was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on Holden's death is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 389-5000 or Crimestoppers at 344-STOP.
More to come.
Can't see map below? Click here.
A reserve police officer dies after he's run over in a Walmart parking lot while approaching a suspect. An LSU basketball player is gunned dow…
Jan. 1: Trenity Grimes, 29, was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in a neighborhood off College Drive less than two hours into …
A law enforcement effort launched in mid-November in response to a spike in homicides in Baton Rouge has netted 334 arrests on weapons and dru…