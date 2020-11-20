Between 7:15 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, at least five people were shot and killed in an eruption of gun violence in Baton Rouge.
One man was found shot to death in a motel Friday morning, two people were killed in a midday shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, another person was found dead at a gas station on Airline Highway in the evening and one person was killed amid reports of a shooting on Aster Street.
Here's what we know about each shooting:
2 people shot to death on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in robbery at cell phone store
Two people were shot and killed on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Friday afternoon — one a robber and the other a retail employee.
The shooting was reported around noon Friday at the address of a business in the 2600 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near where it crosses Interstate 12.
“One thing I can confirm is this was very bold,” spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said, referring to how the double homicide occurred in the middle of the afternoon on a busy commercial thoroughfare.
Police were searching for the suspected shooter Friday.
Man shot and killed at motel on Airline Highway
The body of 29-year-old Joshua Turner was found at the Vel Rose Motel, which is in the 4900 block of Airline Highway, around 7:15 a.m.
Police said robbery appeared to be the motive.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at unknown location; victims found at RaceTrac on Airline Highway
Baton Rouge Police found two people shot at an Airline Highway gas station Friday night, one of them dead, but they believe they were wounded elsewhere.
The shooting victims were found around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Airline Highway at the RaceTrac gas station, near the intersection with Tom Drive, said Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Brad Harris.
Harris said one person was dead on arrival and another was taken to the hospital.
Coroner called to shooting on Aster Street
At least one person was killed and the coroner called to Aster Street following a shooting late Friday night, Baton Rouge Police say.
McKneely said the coroner was called to the 1000 block of Aster Street around 9:30 p.m. after a shooting, but details were limited. The address appears to be near an apartment complex.