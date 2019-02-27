A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges stemming from a shootout on Jade Avenue late last month.
Kendall Hartley, 25, of the 6300 block of Arborvitae Drive, is accused of shooting at a victim's home in the 1800 block that he was fleeing. The incident occurred around 12:24 a.m. Jan. 28, according to his arresting documents.
The arrest report said Hartley went to the home after meeting the victim online and agreeing to pay $60 for a sexual encounter. The victim told authorities that when Hartley did not have the money to pay for the act, Hartley was asked to leave the home.
As he was fleeing the apartment, Hartley allegedly shot a handgun twice in the direction of the victim. Authorities say the victim then returned fire.
Hartley's phone was recovered at the scene, and authorities were able to locate him based on his social media apps.
The arresting documents did not say whether the victim would face charges as well.