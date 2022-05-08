The arrest of a homeless man on drug charges in Baton Rouge last week eventually led investigators to enough information that they were able to clear homicide cases in both Louisiana and Texas.
A Baton Rouge police spokesperson said that the suspect, Justin Cuba, will face counts here first, which include second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jaci Bergeron, 32, at the OYO Hotel on Airline Highway on April 21.
In Texas, Fannin Country prosecutor Richard Glaser told TV station KXII in Sherman, Texas, “We’ll extradite him as soon as we can. I understand that Louisiana will probably want to keep him to take care of their charges but I don’t have anything to comment about their charges."
Cuba is wanted in Fannin County in connection with a fatal shooting there.
According to a Baton Rouge police arrest affidavit, Cuba, 34, was arrested, along with another man, early Thursday at a Staring Lane motel by East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies on multiple narcotics-related counts.
Deputies contacted Baton Rouge police about Cuba, saying there was a strong resemblance between him and a man in photos police had released from Oyo Hotel surveillance video, following Bergeron's shooting.
That surveillance video showed a man in a blue hoodie shooting the victim several times with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the affidavit.
During the ongoing police investigation of the April homicide, a witness told officers that the suspect later identified as Cuba was known at the hotel as "J" and had shot Bergeron over a missing cellphone.
Another witness told police that he saw "J" concealing a weapon, as the gunman walked away from the area where the shooting had happened.
After the Sheriff's Office arrested Cuba on drug counts Thursday, a witness was able to identify Cuba's photo from a photographic lineup, as the man involved in the April shooting at OYO.
Later on Thursday, Baton Rouge police arrested Cuba on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Baton Rouge police also learned that Cuba was wanted in Texas and notified officials there of his arrest here, McKneely said.
KXII TV said Cuba was listed as a "ten most wanted" fugitive in Texas after the death of a man at a state Housing Authority complex in Ladonia, Texas. The victim, J.C. Campbell, was shot 30 times while he sat on the back of a pickup truck tailgate last summer.
An alleged accomplice surrendered in Texas last month, the station reported.
In the aftermath of Bergeron's death, The Advocate reported that East Baton Rouge Parish officials had done nothing to enforce a 2018 ordinance targeting crime budget motels. City leaders have since held a meeting and say they hope to make the ordinance stronger.