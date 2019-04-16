A teacher at a private high school in Baton Rouge was arrested Tuesday after officials issued a warrant detailing accusations he had molested and choked two female students.

Brandon Seals, 35, was fired from his teaching job at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School after the allegations came to light. He was booked into Parish Prison on Tuesday.

Two 16-year-old girls, Seals' prior students, accused him of choking them on one occasion. The choking continued until two other students, who confirmed the account with police, came to their aid, according to his arrest warrant.

Baton Rouge private school teacher accused of molesting female students A teacher at a private Baton Rouge high school has been fired and a warrant issued for his arrest after accusations he molested two female students.

He is also accused of making sexually explicit and suggestive comment to the teens, and hugging them inappropriately, the warrant says.

Seals was listed until recently on the school’s website as a math teacher and he has served as the school's athletic director.

Cristo Rey is located at 4000 St. Gerard Avenue, the former site of Redemptorist High School. It opened in 2016 and has about 200 students. Its first senior class is set to graduate May 2020.

Seals' warrant was issued for molestation of a juvenile and simple battery, however preliminary Parish Prison records showed Tuesday afternoon that he was only booked on the simple battery count.