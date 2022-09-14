Bogalusa police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in a 13-month-old murder case thanks to a citizen tip.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Broderick Chatmon Jr., who currently resides in Harris County Jail in Texas on weapons charges, after a witness came forward 13 months after the death of Typolia Peters Jr., 22.
Peters was shot and killed outside his apartment at Lumberton Cove, which was known as the Highland Park Housing Project at the time. Detectives identified Chatmon early in the investigation, said police, though no cooperating witnesses could corroborate his involvement until recently, the agency said.
Bogalusa police said Chatmon will be extradited to Bogalusa and booked with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say they are still searching for witnesses to identify the person who drove Chatmon from the shooting and hope this citizen's tip will encourage others to come forward with any helpful information they may have.
"This is a reminder of what happens when citizens work with police to stop the bloodshed in our city," Bogalusa police said in a Facebook post.
Bogalusa police currently have three other open homicide cases since 2019, according to Police Chief Kendall Bullen.