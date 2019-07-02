The recent spike in gun violence in Baton Rouge has continued after a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found walking along Interstate 10 early Tuesday, according to Baton Rouge police.

The suspected shooter was later shot by police in Woodville, Mississippi, around 2:50 a.m. after entering a gas station with a gun, according to a WJTV report.

Police responded to the I-10 bridge near the I-110 split about 2 a.m. to find a woman walking along on the interstate, who had clearly been shot, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. He said police believed the woman was shot by a man who had been giving her a ride. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police said it was not random and that the man and woman were friends.

[UPDATE, July 2, 2019; 9:10 a.m.: Gerry Byrd, 28, has been identified as the man who allegedly shot a 26-year-old woman as they were driving on I-10. Byrd has life-threatening injuries and is at an area hospital after he was shot by an officer in Mississippi. The woman's injuries, Baton Rouge police said, aren't life-threatening.]

It marks the sixth shooting in Baton Rouge in the last five days.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will address the community Tuesday night over the recent spike in violence.

Since Friday, more than a dozen people have been injured in six unrelated shootings. All are unsolved.

Despite the recent rash of violence, homicides in the parish currently sit below prior years' counts, and officials hope they can prevent further killings with quick action.