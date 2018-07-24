When emergency crews entered Barbara Lewis-Brown's apartment in response to a medical call Sunday morning, they found the elderly woman almost dead — severely malnourished and covered in feces and maggots, her flesh beginning to merge with the couch.
Her bedsores had "flies living inside them" and the smell of urine overwhelmed detectives before they had even walked inside the apartment, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said at a news conference Tuesday discussing the arrests of her granddaughters.
Lewis-Brown, 77, died a short time later at the hospital from infected Stage 4 bedsores, malnourishment and dehydration, an autopsy found. Her two granddaughters — who lived with her and were responsible for her care — were arrested Tuesday afternoon, McKneely said.
Stage 4 bedsores can be life-threatening, and elderly patients with them are also likely suffering from multiple infections and a loss of skin, fat, bone, tendon or muscle tissue, according to nursinghomeabuseguide.com.
Lewis-Brown's granddaughters Chasity Lewis, 36, and Carlnessa Butler, 22, were later booked into Parish Prison on counts of manslaughter and cruelty to the infirm.
Police brought the two women to Louisiana State Police Headquarters for questioning Tuesday. With hands and feet shackled, the women were escorted by officers on the short distance from Headquarters to a car waiting to take them to jail. They walked with their heads down and did not respond to questions from the media.
The addresses police provided for the two women and their grandmother were all the same. But McKneely later said investigators believe one of the granddaughters had recently moved out while the other continued to live in the apartment, which was in Lewis-Brown's name.
He said Lewis-Brown was 103 pounds when first responders found her and investigators learned she was being fed only two to three times per week, though it's unclear whether she chose to stop eating or whether she was not being offered food. He also said she had underlying medical issues, but that was not what caused her death.
Lewis and Butler "were responsible for her care," McKneely said. One of the granddaughters called 911 Sunday morning to get help for Lewis-Brown, but then stopped communicating with authorities after making the initial call.
The two granddaughters responded to questions from police by trying to blame each other for their grandmother's condition and started pointing fingers at other relatives, McKneely said.
The investigation is ongoing as police continue looking into whether other family members could also bear some responsibility in the death. McKneely emphasized that Lewis-Brown had children who may have known what was going on.
"This was a gruesome scene. It's an emotional (case) for officers involved because we all have grandmothers," he said. "And the investigation is ongoing. We need to find out what led to this and how long she was neglected. … We're hoping that we can get the information we need to prosecute all the individuals responsible for this act."