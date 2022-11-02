A man who allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s Spanish Town apartment complex was arrested Tuesday on counts of arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Ihab Mohamed Mustafa, 40, was arrested on 50 counts of aggravated arson and counts of simple burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property and terrorizing, authorities said.
Investigators say Mustafa intentionally set several small fires inside a unit at the Lake Tower Apartments, located at 999 North 9th Street, on Monday. About 50 residents were inside the building at the time.
A fire alarm that would have alerted residents had been disabled.
No one was injured in the blaze and only one unit was affected by fire damage.
The owner of the apartment unit told authorities that Mustafa, her ex-boyfriend, had been sending her harassing messages.
The fire caused approximately $4,000 in damages to the building.