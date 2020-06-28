Contributed photo by Don Jacobs Knoxville News Sentinel A West Knox County man faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, whose bodies were found dismembered and partially dissolved by acid, authorities said Wednesday. The bodies of Joel and Lisa Guy were found Monday night in their home at 11434 Goldenview Lane, Knox County Sheriff's Office Maj. Michael MacLean said. They'd been stabbed to death, and their bodies had been mutilated, he said. Joel Guy Jr., 28, was arrested Tuesday in Baton Rouge, La., and will be returned to Knox County to face trial, authorities said. He lived in Baton Rouge, where he attended college, but had been visiting his parents over the Thanksgiving weekend, MacLean said.
The apartment of Joel Michael Guy Jr. at the Oakbrook Apartments south of LSU's campus, Wednesday, November 30, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La. Guy is accused of killing and dismembering his parents at their Tennessee home over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Guy was arrested in Baton Rouge a day after the bodies were discovered.
Authorities say both victims were stabbed and dismembered, with remains found in multiple rooms. Some of the remains were in an acid-based solution, in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.
Guy's parents had been paying many of their son's bills while he lived in Baton Rouge and were in the process of encouraging him to fend for himself. They planned to talk with him over Thanksgiving about cutting off some of their financial support, officials said.
