JOEL MICHAEL GUY.jpg

Evidence gathered from the home of a Baton Rouge man accused of killing his parents in Tennessee can't be used during their murder trial, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Joel Michael Guy Jr., 32, is accused of butchering his parents, 61-year-old Joel Guy Sr. and 55-year-old Lisa Guy, in their West Knox County home in November 2016.

Knox News reports a Knox County judge denied Guy's motions to suppress key pieces of evidence seized from the parents' home without a warrant, which include photos of the victims bodies.

However, that does not include Guy's Baton Rouge apartment.

Photos: See Tennessee crime scene, Baton Rouge apartments where suspect was arrested in gruesome killings

+7 
+7 
Guy Knox County home.jpg
+7 
+7 
Guy Home Knox countyjpg
+7 
+7 
Guy Knox county home.jpg
+7 
+7 
GuyJrMug
+7 
+7 
BR.knoxville.120116 HS 037.JPG

Guy was arrested in Baton Rouge a day after the bodies were discovered.

Authorities say both victims were stabbed and dismembered, with remains found in multiple rooms. Some of the remains were in an acid-based solution, in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Guy's parents had been paying many of their son's bills while he lived in Baton Rouge and were in the process of encouraging him to fend for himself. They planned to talk with him over Thanksgiving about cutting off some of their financial support, officials said.

You can read more about Knox News' coverage of the trial here.

View comments