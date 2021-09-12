Three people died in separate car crashes during a seven-hour period this weekend, Louisiana State Police said.
Two of the crashes happened in Livingston Parish, one of which involved a pedestrian and the other a cyclist, and the third happened in Ascension Parish.
A crash shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on La. 22, east of La. 16 in Livingston Parish, killed Amalec Arzuaga, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Arzuaga was walking in the eastbound lane of La. 22 when he was struck by an eastbound 2014 Nissan Altima, State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Arzuaga and the driver of the Nissan for analysis.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, on La. 16, north of La. 1028, in Livingston Parish, an arrest was made in the crash that killed Joshua Dore, 35, of Breaux Bridge, State Police Troop A said.
Dore was traveling on a bicycle in the southbound lane of La. 16 at the same time Terrell Turner, 59, of Walker was also traveling southbound on the road, behind Dore, in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.
For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the bicycle.
Dore was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is unknown on the part of Dore, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and will be submitted for analysis.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Turner, who initially fled the crash scene before returning a short time later, State Police said.
Troopers arrested and booked Turner into the Livingston Parish jail on counts of vehicular homicide, first-offense DWI, hit and run, obstruction of justice, filing a false police report and reckless operation.
A three-vehicle crash shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 at milepost 175 in Ascension Parish killed Christopher Holmes, 33, of Albany.
A 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on I-10 when it struck the rear of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado also traveling eastbound. After hitting the Chevrolet, the Nissan came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of I-10, where it was struck by a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by Holmes.
After striking the Nissan, the Expedition went into the median and overturned.
Holmes, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was also unrestrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Holmes and the driver of the Chevrolet for analysis.
The driver of the Nissan fled the crash scene, and State Police is asking for the public's help in finding the driver.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500.