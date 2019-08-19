NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish sheriff's office announced Monday the arrest of a Paincourtville man in a rape and armed robbery that happened in May this year.
Dequan Stewart, 18, of 6113 La. 308, Paincourtville, was arrested on counts of first-degree rape, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in the incident that happened near Napoleonville.
Investigators learned from a group that they had arranged to meet someone on May 22 to make a drug purchase. They were were met instead, by several people unknown to the victims and armed with guns, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.
The victims told deputies they were led into a structure and robbed at gunpoint and that one of the victims had been raped, Falcon said.
The investigation identified Stewart as one of the suspects and he was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on Aug. 14.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the case to call the criminal investigation division at (985) 526-1627.