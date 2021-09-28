Five people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a broken boiler vent pipe released high levels of carbon monoxide into a Baton Rouge nursing home.
Baton Rouge Fire Department Spokesman Curt Monte said crews received a call from Sterling Place nursing home on North Boulevard around 10:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, staff told first responders that some residents and workers had fallen ill and directed responders to the facility's fourth floor.
Hazmat crews picked up high levels of carbon monoxide and immediately evacuated the floor. They eventually determined the leak was due to a broken boiler vent pipe.
The boiler was shut off and Monte said the air was cleared with positive pressure ventilation fans.
Five patients were transported to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.