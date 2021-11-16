A Baton Rouge man was arrested on a count of attempted manslaughter Tuesday morning after confessing to beating up a man in front of witnesses in the parking lot of a business, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The victim's injuries are life-threatening, officials said.
Deputies were called to the parking lot of a business in the 14100 block of Airline Highway at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, where a witness said that the suspect, later identified as Brennen Medine, had kicked and punched the victim in the head, as the victim laid motionless on the ground.
The witness said Medine launched a second attack on the victim in the same say, arrest records said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where hospital staff reported to police that he had significant trauma to the head.
Medine, 22, 5522 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, confessed to the beating, arrest records said. He was booked into parish prison on a count of attempted manslaughter.