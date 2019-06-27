Three people have been shot dead, and the suspected gunman is in custody after a "crime of rage" that could've been deadlier if not for the quick-thinking of a 14-year-old, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2000 block of Palmer Avenue off of S. Harrells Ferry Rd.
According to WBRZ-TV, a 14-year-old called 911, saying his mother's ex-boyfriend was shooting at their home. The teen reportedly fled the house with his 12-year-old brother and hid outside behind a shed.
The gunman killed two women and a man. Their ages and identities haven't been released.
When deputies arrived at the home, the suspect fled, leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in the Shenandoah area.
The 48-year-old male was arrested. His name hasn't been released.
More details to come.