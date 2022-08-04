A suspect in a triple-shooting that left a 21-year-old dead and two others injured over the weekend led police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that ended when the suspect totaled his car, police said.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the crash happened at the intersection of North St. and Saguaro Avenue as police pursued a man suspected of fatally shooting Albert Hawkins near his Bradley St. home on Sunday evening. The suspect and three passengers, all of whom were riding in another car, were brought to a hospital with moderate to severe injuries.
The crash happened as the suspect's car slammed into a second vehicle at the intersection between North St. and Saguaro, McKneely said, before striking the third car. The first two vehicles were totaled and the third sustained moderate damage, he said.
McKneely said officers plan to arrest the suspected shooter once he's released from medical care. No law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the wreck, he said.
Police said earlier that Hawkins, 21, and two other people were shot late Sunday after getting into an argument with an unknown male suspect. All three were taken to a hospital, where Hawkins was pronounced dead. The other two victims were expected to survive, McKneely said at the time.