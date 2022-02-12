One person is dead after a shooting that took place at the Super 8 Motel on Siegen Lane Saturday evening, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Department spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said authorities responded to a call for the shooting at around 5:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found one victim, who was transported to a hospital and later died.
An initial investigation into the incident suggested that victim was shot during an argument with another person, Hicks said.
The suspect was still at large as of Saturday night.