The man arrested in the murder of Zirondallo Turner, found shot to death in his home on Sept. 22, had recently moved from a nursing home to the victim's home, Baton Rouge Police arrest records show.

A witness told police that Harry Nelson, 45, had recently moved to Turner's home on Jefferson Avenue. In the week before the shooting, Nelson had threatened Turner, saying he was going to shoot him, according to the arrest report.

On the night of the shooting, as Turner was sitting in a chair in his living room, Nelson "told the victim he would rather shoot him instead of someone else, at which time he produced a black handgun and began shooting the victim multiple times," the report said.

Nelson was booked into East Baton Rouge parish prison on second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Turner's death was one of three homicides on Sept. 22, the deadliest day of 2018.

Man accused of fatal shooting in Jefferson Avenue home arrested on murder count, police say A Baton Rouge man accused of shooting 42-year-old Zirondallo Turner dead inside his home Saturday was arrested Thursday evening, according to …