One person has died and another was injured in an early-morning shooting on Pear Street in Baton Rouge, police say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a double shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Pear Street, which is located between I-10 and Dalrymple Drive.
Officials say two people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. One person was declared dead and the other sustained injuries that are not life threatening.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.