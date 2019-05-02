Two men have been arrested in a recent Baton Rouge homicide that authorities believe resulted from a feud between two families.

The fatal shooting occurred last week in the 1100 block of North 35th Street. Deldrian Cox, 27, was found shot multiple times at his home.

Julius Thomas Jr., 28, is accused of organizing the murder and Ray "Bone" Anthony Bell, 36, is accused of pulling the trigger, according to court documents.

Thomas' arrest came just months after his father's body was found wrapped in a tarp and dumped in the middle of South Flannery Road. Julius Thomas Sr., 55, was fatally shot in an unrelated feud over money, according to police. Deputies arrested Kevin Hewitt Dukes, 42, in that case.

+4 Arrest made in death of man found wrapped in tarp; victim owed him money, officials say A Baton Rouge business owner was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of a 55-year-old man whose body was found wrapped in a tar…

Baton Rouge police wrote in Julius Thomas Jr.'s arrest warrant that he had been involved in a fight April 19 in Maringouin that "turned into a brawl among the suspect's family members and the victim's family." Investigators also learned that Cox allegedly robbed one of Thomas' relatives in 2016 and at that a bounty of $2,500 was placed on Cox for his death.

On April 24, the two argued because Thomas was parked near Cox's house, which Cox believed was an attempt to watch him after the April 19 brawl, according to the arrest report. Then Thomas returned to Cox's house two days later and got into another argument with both him and his mother.

That's when Thomas told Cox "he was a dead man and made a gesture with his finger of a gun. The suspect then made the sound of a gun firing," police said.

Witnesses later told investigators that the shooter was with Thomas during the April 26 argument, according to arrest reports. They said at one point Thomas returned to his car and told Bell "to wait, saying now was not the time."

Thomas also told Cox "that he was lucky all the residents were outside or he would be dead by now."

Thomas and Bell left the scene, but Bell returned later and shot Cox multiple times, according to police.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said both men were booked into jail on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.