A Houston man was arrested Saturday after he slapped a 14-year-old boy in the face during a game at Tiger Stadium, Louisiana State Police said.
According to arrest records, officers on duty at the game were contacted by a Tiger Athletic Foundation associate, who said witnesses saw a man, later identified as Brandon Scott, 40, strike a 14-year-old fan in suite 147.
Police who went to speak with Scott described him as "heavily intoxicated," with "slurred speech, altered gait and a very strong smell of alcohol on his breath."
The victim told officers that, when he and his friends attempted to talk to Scott during the game, Scott became agitated and started cursing.
As one of the teens stood up to take his picture, Scott allegedly jumped up from his seat and "slapped the juvenile victim across the face with an open hand, leaving a red mark on his left cheek" and surrounding area.
Officers contacted the teen's grandfather, who told them he wanted to press charges.
Scott was placed under arrest. He faces one misdemeanor count of simple battery and one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace.