Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two more men in connection with a home invasion that left one man dead and the man's young daughter in critical condition.
Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'Von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested in connection with the home invasion in Hammond earlier this month, where 32-year-old Donte Perry was fatally shot and his 12-year-old daughter was critically wounded with several gunshot wounds.
Another 7-year-old child had a gun put up to his head during the invasion, but the gun either jammed or ran out of bullets, according to Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
Omarion Hookfin, 18, of Hammond was arrested Tuesday in connection to the home invasion.
All three men were booked on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.