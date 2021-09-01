A Baton Rouge man was arrested after a shootout this past weekend on Prescott Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Quincy Matthews, 27, was jailed Saturday on a count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police say Matthews was driving with a few other people from Lafayette to his home on Prescott Road when he opened the passenger door to jump out of a moving car, witnesses told EBRSO according to an affidavit for his arrest.
Matthews then walked up to the back of the car with a gun and fired twice, striking one victim in the back, police say. The victim's mother, Bernadette Hamilton, said she pulled out her own gun from the car's center console, stepped outside and returned fire, the affidavit says.
Then she called authorities, who directed her to a fire station less than a block away.
Witnesses told police that Matthews fired the first shot, Hamilton fired back and Matthews fired again. That last shot struck the victim.
In interviews with authorities, Matthews said the victim hit him with a handgun while he left the car. Matthews said they fought over the gun before he managed to disarm the victim. He said he was walking around the vehicle when the victim fired at him. Matthews told police he fired back with the victim’s gun in self-defense and didn’t know if he hit someone, per the affidavit.
Matthews said he then ran to his house on Prescott Road and hid the gun in a shed. When police searched the shed, they said they didn’t find any weapon.
Matthews said he retrieved his gun from a black backpack, which he left inside the car before he hopped out, the affidavit says. Authorities say they found a bag matching Matthews' description when they searched the car.
EBRSO booked Matthews into Parish Prison on use of weapons, carrying of weapons by a convicted felon and aggravated damage to property and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.