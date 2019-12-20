A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted his Lyft driver earlier this year.
The Lyft driver reported the incident happened on March 31 around 5 a.m. when she picked up Bryan Shelmire, 25, and proceeded to drive him to Grand Drive, according to the incident report.
As she drove, Shelmire began to ask her personal questions and attempted to flirt with her. He then sexually assaulted her, the incident report says. The driver said she repeatedly told Shelmire to stop at different points during the assault, but he did not, the report says.
After Lyft was issued a subpoena, police were able to learn the identity of the person who had requested the ride. He was later identified by the driver in a six-person lineup, the report says.
Shelmire was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of forcible sexual battery.