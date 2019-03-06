Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Larhea Brown, 51, 9138 Hampton Road, St. Francisville, first-offense DWI, obscuring view outward or inward windshield or window, running a stop sign/yield sign, and operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense.
- Carl Williams, 58, 7185 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.