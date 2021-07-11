Two adults, a child, and an infant were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, and Louisiana State Police are searching for a suspect.
A car was traveling eastbound on Highway 190 just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish when another car traveling westbound tried to make a left turn onto Highway 445 and struck its left side. After briefly stopping, the car traveling westbound fled the scene, police said.
The crash left one adult passenger with moderate injuries and another adult, a child and an infant with minor injuries.
State police are looking for a red, newer model Jeep Wrangler with possible damage to the front end. It is driven by a woman in her 30s or 40s with brown or blonde hair.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250 or their local law enforcement agency.