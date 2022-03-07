Authorities arrested two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Darren Harrell, 59, of Zachary, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked around 7:00 a.m. Monday on one count each of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (third offense), careless vehicle operation, driving with a suspended license, refusing to take a chemical screening and driving with switched license plates.
- Eric Johnson, 31, of Baton Rouge, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked around 8:20 p.m. Sunday on one count of driving while intoxicated (second offense).