Domestic violence claimed 19 lives in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2020, the highest number in at least a decade, and more than quadrupled the previous year.

Advocates and law enforcement officials say the pandemic played a major role. Isolated at home with their abusers, victims struggled to survive in increasingly dangerous and volatile situations where violence became more frequent or escalated more quickly.

"It's been a bad year," said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “What COVID did is create the perfect environment for domestic violence to flourish.”

Misdemeanor cases for domestic violence were relatively steady — and officials suspect underreported — despite the much higher death toll.

“It seemed this year that the level of violence committed against women has been much higher,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III. “That is, the brutality of it has seemed to increase this year.”

Domestic abuse made up close to half of the Baton Rouge Police Department's major assaults cases.

Red flags

The warnings started early.

Twahna Harris, who leads the domestic violence nonprofit, spent much of mid-March fielding calls from victims just trying to survive hour to hour, as public health guidance encouraged people to stay home and avoid potential exposure to the virus.

With the threat of a lockdown looming and the countless unknowns of the pandemic ahead, many victims could not see a path out of their abuser’s control as the world closed around them.

Harris, herself a survivor of abuse, sounded exhausted and hopeless as she explained back in March that all she could tell victims was to find a quiet place, like a bathroom or closet, to escape their abuser for a few minutes.

“It’s so hard...finding the words to say to them. I find it to be challenging in a time like this,” she said, her voice breaking. “Just letting them know that we’re with them.”

Baton Rouge officials had seen a similar pattern of relationship and family violence in 2017 following the chaos and traumatic events of the previous year. Large-scale civil unrest after the death of Alton Sterling, a fatal police ambush and a catastrophic flood had brutalized the city, leaving many without security or stability.

That year saw 14 domestic violence homicides, Moore said. Financial strain, cramped living quarters, job uncertainty, limited outreach for victims and intense emotional fallout strained already-abusive relationships until they snapped. When the coronavirus emerged last year, officials feared it would create similar conditions.

Nine months later, the finalized numbers confirm those initial fears.

Pressure points

The death toll includes girlfriends, like 21-year-old Kinnedy Smith who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend; mothers, like 40-year-old Brenda Mullens, who was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend after she refused to let him in her home with her three children; law enforcement officials, like Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr., a Baton Rouge Police officer who died at the hands of a man who had just killed his girlfriend's stepfather; and toddlers, like two-year-old Azariah Thomas.

As the pandemic dragged on, the stress and uncertainty of a tumultuous year ramped up existing tension. Children were pulled from classrooms to keep them safe and many primary breadwinners lost jobs, straining relationships already pulled taut.

According to Melanie Fields, a domestic violence prosecutor, disputes between an abuser and a victim that turn violent often involve allegations of cheating, usually originating with a cell phone. But 2020 had an added layer of stress.

For instance, when the first round of stimulus checks showed up, the fight over who the money belonged to and how it should be spent often resulted in violence, Fields said.

These breaking points played out in the end-of-year statistics provided by Moore's office.

Baton Rouge’s Family Court remained open even during the early lockdown, and applications for temporary restraining orders increased slightly — though Fields noted the uptick may have been steeper if victims didn’t have to go right back home after filing for the order.

But even that “slight increase” is remarkable, according to Moore, because “access to justice was tough to get” in the initial days of the pandemic response.

While the tally of domestic violence misdemeanors was similar to 2019, Fields and Moore believe that a vast number were underreported because victims were stuck behind closed doors with their abusers, limiting their ability to contact authorities.

“We’re normally always underreported,” Moore said, “But I think this year you’re going to find...that victims are still underreporting at a higher rate this year than any other year before because they’re with the abuser.”

Violent crimes related to domestic violence, on the other hand, have increased significantly.

Fields said these are hard to ignore because someone usually ends up in the hospital. Baton Rouge Police Department's major assaults division reported that 309 out of 739 total cases were the result of domestic violence — approximately 42%.

Stopping the loss

Amid the rising violence found behind closed doors across the city, there are efforts underway to help.

In late October the Capital Area Family Justice Center opened, which serves as a “one-stop shop” for domestic violence victims to seek housing options and legal services. Weeks later, IRIS Domestic Violence Center opened a new, larger shelter serving East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.

At Moore’s office, his team has been working to implement their “Stop the Loss” initiative, which aims to identify known, chronic domestic violence offenders and intervene before tragedy strikes.

The process to pull together data and develop protocols has taken the better part of two years, but Moore said an “earnest” implementation has begun in recent months. Part of their model is to offer parallel services for both victims and the abusers as a way to address violence.

“It’s meant to...offer services for both the offenders and victims — unless the offender is so serious we have to just work on intense prosecution,” Fields said. “The design is to curb domestic violence as a whole, but most importantly to stop the loss of life.”

Eventually, the coronavirus will begin to subside. Moore hopes that then things start to change.

“When we’re able to open up more, [victims] will be able to go to safe refuges and friends and family,” Moore said. “They’ll talk to them like they can’t talk to them now because they’re stuck at home with the abuser.”