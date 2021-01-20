A Baton Rouge man was arrested after firing his gun at a man arguing with his girlfriend, instead striking and killing a bystander, officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting took place on Dec. 22, 2020 around 3:02 p.m. in the 1200 block of McHugh Road in Baker, according to booking documents.
Witnesses told officers that a man and woman were arguing about work done to the woman’s house that she “was unhappy with” when Thomas Wayne Joseph, the woman’s boyfriend, grew “irate” with the man, according to booking documents.
Although witnesses attempted to step in to prevent the argument from getting physical, Joseph pulled out a firearm and fired several times, hitting 55-year-old Troy Williams, police said.
Authorities said that Williams did not appear to be the intended target, but that Joseph had meant to hit the man arguing with his girlfriend and “being disrespectful and aggressive” toward her, according to documents.
Joseph fled the scene after the shooting. Williams suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died at Lane Memorial Hospital. Williams' death marked the last homicide of 2020, which was a record-breaking year for deadly violence.
Joseph, 31, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.