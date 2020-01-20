Lee High School in Baton Rouge is bringing extra security onto campus Tuesday after a student made a threat electronically over the weekend.
Principal Rob Howle let parents know of the threat in a robocall sent out around 3 p.m. Monday. Howle said in the call that he’s increasing the police presence at the popular magnet school “to ensure a safe and productive day.” The student, whom Howle did not identify, will be disciplined in an unspecified manner, in accordance with the student handbook.
Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said the student did not name the school, the threat itself was of a general nature, and that the issue looks like it’s been resolved.
Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman with the parish Sheriff’s Office, said deputies interviewed the student and the student's family over the weekend about the threat. She said the family plans to meet with school officials Tuesday and law enforcement is monitoring those developments.