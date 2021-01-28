Florida van

BRPD officials say a white van with a Florida license plate is a suspected vehicle in an attempted kidnapping. 

 Provided photo

Baton Rouge Police said an attempted kidnapping of a juvenile took place near Plank Road Thursday afternoon and that a white van with Florida plates is suspected to be involved.

The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. around Plank Road and Wyandotte Street when police responded to a reported shooting, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

Coppola said that, in the minutes before the shooting, police learned of a "possible attempted kidnapping of a juvenile" around the area of Plank Road and Byron Avenue. He said the possible suspect vehicle in the attempted kidnapping is a white van with no markings and a Florida license plate.  

Coppola said there were no reported injures in the shooting and that it was unclear if the shooting and the attempted kidnapping are related. 

