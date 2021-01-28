Baton Rouge Police said an attempted kidnapping of a juvenile took place near Plank Road Thursday afternoon and that a white van with Florida plates is suspected to be involved.
The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. around Plank Road and Wyandotte Street when police responded to a reported shooting, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Coppola said that, in the minutes before the shooting, police learned of a "possible attempted kidnapping of a juvenile" around the area of Plank Road and Byron Avenue. He said the possible suspect vehicle in the attempted kidnapping is a white van with no markings and a Florida license plate.
Coppola said there were no reported injures in the shooting and that it was unclear if the shooting and the attempted kidnapping are related.