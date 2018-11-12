An East Baton Rough Sheriff's deputy received minor injuries in a crash Monday evening when another driver failed to yield at an Airline Highway intersection, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the deputy was transported to the hospital with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.
The deputy was responding to a crash and was crossing through the intersection when another driver failed to yield and crashed into the marked Sheriff's Office unit, said agency spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
She said the deputy was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution but received no serious injuries.