Just weeks after announcing a new policy aimed at increasing transparency, the Baton Rouge Police Department on Wednesday released dash camera footage from a chase last month that ended in a fatal crash involving the fleeing car and a marked police unit.

The footage is from two separate dash cams — one from the police vehicle directly behind the fleeing car and another from the police vehicle involved in the crash, showing several minutes of an officer driving at high speeds before smashing into a silver sedan as both vehicles enter an intersection at the same time. That camera stops recording immediately following the initial impact of the crash.

Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the officer involved is Steven Whatley, who has been with the department for seven years and works in the uniform patrol division. Whatley was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the incident but has since returned to his normal duties.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign entering the intersection, according to police. The video shows the officer had virtually no time to avoid the crash.

An internal affairs investigation is ongoing, but the officer is not under criminal investigation, McKneely said. He added that Whatley was not pursuing the fleeing car but was attempting to get ahead and lay down spike strips when the crash occurred at the intersection of Evangeline Street and Maple Drive.

Police Chief Murphy Paul released the video of his own accord, not in response to a public records request from The Advocate.

Department leaders recently announced a new policy that states the chief will decide whether to release body and dash cam video within 12 days of a critical incident involving an officer. That decision remains under the chief's discretion.

The crash footage was made public Wednesday in conjunction with two other videos from a separate recent incident in which an officer is accused of shooting at a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

The fatal crash involved three men police believed were driving a stolen car, having threatened its owner at gunpoint and taken his vehicle and cellphone about 30 minutes earlier, according to arrest reports. Police located the stolen car not long after its owner reported the robbery, still within blocks of the initial offense. Officers tried to pull over the car, and that's when the chase began.

One of the men inside the stolen car was killed in the crash and the other two were arrested. Nicholas Paul, 19, was driving the stolen 2005 Honda Accord. He ran a stop sign on Maple Drive and the Accord was struck by the officer driving west on Evangeline Street. Jerrold Sherbin, 17, was sitting in the rear passenger seat and died on the scene.

Paul was arrested on several counts, including negligent homicide and armed robbery. Shabastin Paul, 28, was riding in the front passenger seat and was later arrested on armed robbery.

Both Nicholas Paul and Shabastin Paul, relationship unknown, were hospitalized with moderate injuries. The officer also was hospitalized with minor injuries but was released later the same day.

McKneely said officers recovered two guns from the stolen vehicle.

The dash cam video from Whatley's vehicle includes voices over the radio — narrating the path of the pursued car — and what seems to be Whatley's own voice, though McKneely said the officer was alone in his unit during the chase.

Several other police units are also involved in the chase and seen in the video footage, one of which passes through the intersection ahead of Whatley just seconds before the crash.