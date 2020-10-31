An 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish early Halloween morning, state police said.
The crash took place shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday in Walker, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Jeremy Price.
A 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was driving on LA 63 when it left the road, hitting a culvert and several trees, Price said.
Brennan P. Johnson of Baton Rouge and another person were unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. Johnson died at the scene while the other person was severely injured and taken to a hospital.
Price said it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash and that blood samples were taken from both people for scientific analysis. Troopers were still investigating Saturday to determine which of the two people was the driver of the pickup.